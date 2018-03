For those who are wondering when the next time former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey will be appearing on WWE television, we now know.

Pwinsider.com is reporting that she is slated to appear on this week’s Raw to follow up on the angle with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Kurt Angle from last week.

WWE is in Milwaukee, WI at the BMO Harris Bradley Center for this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.