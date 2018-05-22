Spoiler For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Live

The WrestleVotes Twitter account is reporting that WWE is planning to have a United States Title match take place at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view event.
Thus, this could mean that Jeff Hardy will either lose to Daniel Bryan tonight or go on to lose to Samoa Joe next week on SmackDown Live in a Money in the Bank qualifying match.
Regarding Smackdown tonight, as of last week a US Title match was planned for Money In The Bank. With that said, I’m not expecting a Jeff Hardy win tonight unless those prior MITB plans have changed. I guess he could theoretically win & lose to Joe next week but we’ll see.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 22, 2018