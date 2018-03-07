SPOILER: Former ROH Star Makes His WWE Debut At NXT TV Tapings

By
Andrew Ravens
-

At Wednesday’s WWE NXT TV tapings in Winter Park, FL at Full Sail University, former ROH star Donovan Dijak made his NXT debut.

He is now going under the name, Chris Dijak. He wrestled Ricochet in a singles match at the tapings.

