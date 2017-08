A big match has been revealed for tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live. PWinsider.com is reporting that WWE officials are planning on booking a handicap match that will see The Singh Brother take on Shinsuke Nakamura on the show.

With the help of The Singh Brothers, Jinder Mahal successfully retained the WWE Title over Nakamura at Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event. WWE holds tonight’s show in Brooklyn, NY at the Barclays Center.