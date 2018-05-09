Spoiler: Two Big Matches Set For WWE NXT TakeOver: Chicago

WWE was in Winter Park, FL at Full Sail University on Wednesday night for the NXT TV tapings. It was revealed at those tapings that Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano in a Street Fight and Aleister Black defending the NXT Title against Lars Sullivan would take place at NXT TakeOver: Chicago.

The NXT TakeOver: Chicago event takes place on Saturday, June 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois at the Allstate Arena and will air on the WWE Network.

– NXT Title Match: Aleister Black © vs. Lars Sullivan

– Street Fight: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano