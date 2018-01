At Thursday’s NXT TV taping in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage, it was announced that Adam Cole will face off with Aleister Black in an Extreme Rules match at NXT Takeover: Philadelphia.

The NXT Takeover: Philadelphia event takes place on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and will air on the WWE Network. Here is the updated card:



— NXT Title Match: Andre Almas © vs. Johnny Gargano

— Extreme Rules Match: Adam Cole vs. Aleister Black