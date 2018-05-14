SPOILER: New Name Added To Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

WWE taped tonight’s episode of Raw earlier today in London, England at the O2 Arena. At the tapings, it was revealed that Alexa Bliss has been added to the women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

WWE held a qualifying match on this show for this match that saw Bliss defeat Bayley and Mickie James in a triple threat match.

The Money In The Bank pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, June 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois at the Allstate Arena and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured.