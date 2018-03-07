SPOILER: New Title To Be Introduced At WWE NXT Takeover: New Orleans

WWE was in Winter Park, FL at Full Sail University on Wednesday night for the NXT TV tapings. At the tapings, it was announced by NXT General Manager William Regal that the first-ever NXT North American Champion would be crowned at NXT Takeover: New Orleans.

There will be a ladder match involving six competitors that includes EC3. The other competitors have yet to be revealed.

The NXT Takeover: New Orleans event takes place on Saturday, April 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center and will air on the WWE Network.