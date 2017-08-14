Spoiler On Alexa Bliss’ Opponent For WWE SummerSlam

As noted, tonight’s SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE RAW from Boston will feature Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax with the winner going on to face RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at the pay-per-view on Sunday. PWInsider reports that the current plan is for Sasha to win tonight’s match and become the new #1 contender.

Below is the current confirmed SummerSlam card going into tonight’s show:

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Naomi

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bayley’s replacement TBA (Sasha Banks or Nia Jax) vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE United States Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

Special Referee: Shane McMahon

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Akira Tozawa vs. Neville

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The Usos vs. The New Day

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

Big Cass vs. Big Show

Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage.

Rusev vs. Randy Orton

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

John Cena vs. Baron Corbin