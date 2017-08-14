Spoiler On Alexa Bliss’ Opponent For WWE SummerSlam

As noted, tonight’s SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE RAW from Boston will feature Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax with the winner going on to face RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at the pay-per-view on Sunday. PWInsider reports that the current plan is for Sasha to win tonight’s match and become the new #1 contender.
Below is the current confirmed SummerSlam card going into tonight’s show:
Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Natalya vs. Naomi
RAW Women’s Title Match
Bayley’s replacement TBA (Sasha Banks or Nia Jax) vs. Alexa Bliss
WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles
Special Referee: Shane McMahon
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Akira Tozawa vs. Neville
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Usos vs. The New Day
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro and Sheamus
Big Cass vs. Big Show
Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage.
Rusev vs. Randy Orton
Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt
John Cena vs. Baron Corbin