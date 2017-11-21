Spoiler On When Jinder Mahal Will Get His WWE Title Rematch

Jinder Mahal vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles is currently planned as the main event of the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view, according to PWInsider.

WWE previously indicated that Jinder’s rematch would take place on this week’s SmackDown but plans were changed. Apparently an angle will take place tonight to set up the Clash of Champions match between the two.

Clash of Champions takes place on December 17th from the TD Garden in Boston.

WWE posted this backstage video of Jinder issuing a warning to AJ earlier today: