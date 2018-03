Pwinsider.com is reporting that WWE plans to strip Undisputed Era of the NXT Tag Team Championships due to Bobby Fish undergoing surgery this week.

WWE will use the 2018 Dusty Tag Classic to determine the new champions. The finals of this tournament will likely take place at NXT Takeover: New Orleans.

The NXT Takeover: New Orleans event takes place on Saturday, April 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center and will air on the WWE Network.