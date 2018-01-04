Spoiler: Tag Team Championship Match Set For NXT Takeover: Philadelphia

At Thursday’s NXT TV taping in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage, it was announced that Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish would defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe at NXT Takeover: Philadelphia.

The NXT Takeover: Philadelphia event takes place on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and will air on the WWE Network. Here is the updated card:

– NXT Title Match: Andre Almas © vs. Johnny Gargano

– NXT Women’s Title Match: Ember Moon © vs. Shayna Baszler

– NXT Tag Team Title Match: Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish © vs. Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe

– Extreme Rules Match: Adam Cole vs. Aleister Black

– Singles Match: Lars Sullivan vs. Killian Dain