Spoiler: Title Match Revealed For WWE Money In The Bank

WWE announced at today’s SmackDown Live TV taping in London, England at the O2 Arena that Carmella would be defending the SmackDown Women’s Title against Asuka at the upcoming Money In The Bank PPV.

The Money in the Bank pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, June 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois at the Allstate Arena and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured. Here is the updated card:

– Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Roode

– Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match: Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss

– WWE Title Match: AJ Styles © vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

– WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Nia Jax © vs. Ronda Rousey

– WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Carmella © vs. Asuka