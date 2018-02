Ring of Honor will hold their 16 Anniversary show on Friday, March 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall. The event will air on traditional PPV outlets and the FITE TV app.

Here are the matches that were revealed at Saturday’s TV taping for the upcoming pay-per-view event:

*ROH Champion Dalton Castle vs. Jay Lethal.

*Marty Scurll vs. Punishment Martinez.