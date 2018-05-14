SPOILER: Two Names Added To Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

WWE taped tonight’s episode of Raw earlier today in London, England at the O2 Arena. At the tapings, it was revealed that Kevin Owena and Bobby Roode have been added to the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

WWE held two qualifying matches on this show for this match. Kevin Owens beat Elias and Bobby Lashley while Bobby Roode defeated No Way Jose and Baron Corbin.

The Money In The Bank pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, June 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois at the Allstate Arena and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured.