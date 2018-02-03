Spoiler: Two Title Matches Set For WWE NXT Takeover: New Orleans

It was revealed at Friday’s WWE NXT TV tapings that WWE NXT Takeover: New Orleans live special during WrestleMania weekend will feature the following matches:



WWE NXT Title Match

Andrade “Cien” Almas (w/Zelina Vega) (c) vs. Aleister Black.



WWE NXT Women’s Title Match

Ember Moon (c) vs. Shayna Baszler.



The finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament is also expected to take place at the event.