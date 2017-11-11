Spoiler Update On Roman Reigns’ Return To WWE RAW This Monday

For the first time since he was pulled from TLC due to a viral infection, Roman Reigns will return to television on next week’s episode of Raw.

That news was announced towards the end of this week’s show before Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, lost the Raw Tag Team Championship to Cesaro and Sheamus. What Reigns will be doing next week or if he’ll be wrestling at Survivor Series wasn’t made clear, with Jason Jordan having been announced as the final member of Raw’s men’s division team.

WWE sources confirmed to PWInsider.com this morning that Reigns has been cleared to return to the ring.

WWE plans on having The Shield face The New Day in a Six-Man Tag Team Match at Survivor Series. The match will be officially announced this Monday on Raw in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Shield vs. The New Day comes after Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods entered the arena through the crowd on Monday’s Raw. This leads the Raw roster to come out, and during the confusion, Sheamus blasted a distracted Rollins with a Brogue Kick to score the win and the Raw Tag Team Championship.