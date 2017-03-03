SPOILER Updates On The TNA World & Tag Team Championships

– It was announced at tonight’s Impact Wrestling tapings that the vacant TNA Tag Team Titles will be decided with a four-team tournament. The announcement was made by Bruce Prichard in a segment to air on the March 16th episode. Prichard said the tournament would be in two weeks from the night the segment airs. The four teams will be The Decay’s Abyss & Crazzy Steve, Reno Scum, Laredo Kid & Garza Jr. and the returning LAX (Latin American Exchange). This new version of LAX is made up of Homicide, Angel Rose, mouthpiece Konnan and two unidentified wrestlers.

As noted, the TNA Tag Team Titles were declared vacant after Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy chose not to re-sign with the company. The brothers offered to come to this week’s tapings to drop the titles but company officials turned them down. The Hardys are no longer in possession of the titles as they were at tonight’s tapings.

– We noted on Thursday that the debuting Alberto El Patron defeated Bobby Lashley to win the World Heavyweight Title. That match ended in controversy and it was announced at tonight’s tapings that the title was taken from Alberto and given back to Lashley. Alberto later defeated Ethan Carter III to become the new #1 contender to Lashley. The EC3 vs. Patron match should air on March 9th or March 16th.