Spoiler: Wrestler Loses A Loser Leaves NXT Match

It appears “The Drifter” Elias Samson is on his way out of WWE NXT as he lost a “Loser Leaves NXT” match to Kassius Ohno at Wednesday night’s tapings from the campus of the University of Central Florida.

The match should air on the March 8th NXT episode. Fans sang “goodbye” to Samson after the match while Ohno destroyed his guitar.

No word yet on if this means Samson is headed for the main roster or not.

Below is a photo from our correspondent, Will Henderson (@willh94):