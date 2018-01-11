Spoiler: WWE Hall Of Famer Set For Raw 25th Anniversary

PWinsider.com is reporting that WWE Hall of Famer “Mean” Gene Okerlund is the latest name scheduled to make an appearance at the 25th Anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW on January 22nd.



Okerlund joins names including The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, The New Age Outlaws, The Dudley Boyz and more who will appear on the show.