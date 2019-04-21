Spoiler – WWE SmackDown Superstar Appears At NXT UK Tapings

After saying “goodbye” to WWE earlier this week, Alexander Wolfe made a surprise appearance at Saturday night’s NXT UK tapings at Intu Braehead Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

Wolfe immediately made his presence felt by aligning with WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner. Their group name is Imperium.

After Eric Young joined Raw last Monday in the 2019 WWE Superstar Shake-up, Killian Dain announced on social media that SAnitY has disbanded. During SmackDown LIVE, Wolfe sent out a tweet saying goodbye to WWE. He said it was time to “leave this behind and walk a different path.”

Wolfe joining NXT UK was expected as Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer reported that there was talk of him joining the brand or returning to NXT. Meltzer was also told that Wolfe isn’t leaving WWE.

WWE.com still lists Wolfe as a member of SmackDown LIVE, but that should change once his NXT UK debut airs on the WWE Network. Dain is also still listed as a member of SmackDown LIVE.

Nikki Cross, who left SAnitY last year, was not assigned to either Raw or SmackDown LIVE in the Superstar Shake-up despite being listed as a current WWE Superstar.