Spoilers: 2017 WWE Tribute To The Troops Special Results

WWE was in San Diego, CA on Tuesday night to tape this year’s Tribute to the Troops special that will air on the USA Network on Thursday, December 14th. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWTorch:

— Six-Man Tag Team Match: The Shield beat Sheamus, Cesaro, and Samoa Joe.



—- Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Paige, Sonya Deville, and Mandy Rose beat Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Mickie James.



—- Singles Match: Charlotte beat Ruby Riott.



— Eight-Man Tag Team Match: The New Day and The Usos beat Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Rusev, and Aiden English



— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Shinsuke Nakamura, A.J. Styles, and Randy Orton beat Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Jinder Mahal.