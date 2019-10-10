Spoilers: AEW Dark Taping Results For 10/15

Before and after this week’s AEW Dynamite, AEW recorded content for the AEW Dark series.

Peter Avalon vs. Sonny Kiss vs. Kip Sabian took place before Dynamite with Sabian picking up the victory.

Hybrid 2 and Dark Order defeated SCU and Cima in the 2nd match.

Kenny Omega defeated Joey Janela after Dynamite. There was a spot where Janela did a frogsplash off a ladder which got “Eddie” chants on what would’ve been Eddie Guerrero’s 52nd birthday.