Here were the AEW Dark spoilers from 10/16/19 that will air next Tuesday on YouTube:

* Joey Janela defeated Brandon Cutler

* Nyla Rose defeated “The Librarian” Leva Bates (with Peter Avalon)

* Cody, Dustin Rhodes, and The Young Bucks defeated Private Party, CIMA, and T-Hawk

* Taz did commentary for the matches

Here is the post-show speech: