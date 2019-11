Here are the spoilers from the AEW Dark matches that were taped on November 13th and will air on YouTube this Tuesday, November 19th. The spoilers are courtesy of Ben Turpen:

* Excalibur and Dustin Rhodes came out to do commentary.

* The Young Bucks defeated El Lindaman and Tomahawk TT

* Riho and Britt Baker defeated Big Swole and Kris Statlander

* Best Friends (w/Orange Cassidy) defeated Private Party.