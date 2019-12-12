Spoilers: AEW Dark Taping Results From 12/11

Here are the AEW Dark from 12/11/19 in Garland, Texas which will air on YouTube next Tuesday on YouTube:

*Vickie Guerrero is guest commentator.

*SCU defeated Private Party.

After Dynamite went off the air:

*Britt Baker defeated Machiko, a local talent via submission.

*Kris Statlander defeated Bea Priestley.

*The Best Friends & Orange Cassidy defeated PAC & Jack Evans & Angelico. Orange Cassidy was over huge!

Cody is out talking to the crowd brought kids in to have fun. There is a little kid dressed as Orange Cassidy…he just pinned Cody. Awesome send off.

Credit: PWInsider.com