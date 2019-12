Here are the AEW Dark spoilers that were taped in Corpus Christi, TX and will air next Tuesday on YouTube:

* Colt Cabana was a guest commentator.

* Sammy Guevara defeated Brandon Cutler.

* Proud-N-Powerful won a Four-Way match that also featured The Hybrid 2, Private Party and Best Friends.

* Joey Janela defeated Shawn Spears