Spoilers: AEW Dark Taping Results From 12/4

Here are the AEW Dark spoilers from Champaign, IL that will air on YouTube next Tuesday:
* Scorpio Sky defeated Peter Avalon and Jimmy Havoc.
* Jurassic Express defeated The Beaver Boys.
* Kenny Omega defeated Kip Sabian
* Commentary guests were Orange Cassidy, Chuckie T, and Britt Baker
@thePenelopeFord putting the brakes on @KennyOmegamanX for @TheKipSabian to take advantage of him…@AEWrestling @TheAEWDark #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/CJuSeuzgmf
