Spoilers: AEW Dark Taping Results From 12/4

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Here are the AEW Dark spoilers from Champaign, IL that will air on YouTube next Tuesday:

* Scorpio Sky defeated Peter Avalon and Jimmy Havoc.

* Jurassic Express defeated The Beaver Boys.

* Kenny Omega defeated Kip Sabian

* Commentary guests were Orange Cassidy, Chuckie T, and Britt Baker

