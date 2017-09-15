Spoilers and Photos: Lio Rush Debuts At WWE NXT TV Tapings

Lio Rush made his NXT debut at Thursday night’s TV tapings at Full Sail Live in Orlando.

Rush made his in-ring debut against Velveteen Dream, who was his tag team partner when they both started their wrestling careers three years ago at Maryland Championship Wrestling. Rush got a standing ovation shortly into the match but ultimately lost when Velveteen Dream hit a hop-up elbow drop.

The contest was a result of Rush being attacked by Velveteen Dream earlier in the night while making his first appearance for NXT. The attack prevented Rush from wrestling Aleister Black. Velveteen Dream continued his storyline with Black by taunting him after defeating Rush.

