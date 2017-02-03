impact-wrestling3

Spoilers: Big TNA Title Change At Impact Wrestling Tapings

Published On 03/02/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

As noted earlier, Alberto El Patron (Alberto Del Rio) made his TNA debut at tonight’s Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando.

Patron faced World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley in a match that should air next Thursday night. After controversy in the finish of the match, Alberto was announced as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

You can see photos from the segment below:

