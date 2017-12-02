Spoilers – Expected Match Outcomes For WWE Elimination Chamber Tonight

We’ve been keeping track of the betting odds for tonight’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view and the smart money appears to be in. There are big favorites in all of the matches except for the Nikki Bella vs. Natalya bout.

The favorites in the betting odds a few hours before showtime almost always end up winning. The odds, however, don’t account for count-out and disqualification, so while Alexa Bliss is a +2100 underdog in her SmackDown Women’s Championship defense against Naomi tonight, that doesn’t necessarily mean that she’s losing the title.

Here are the current betting odds from 5Dimes Sportsbook and Casino with the favorites listed first. As a reminder, a minus sign indicates the favorite and the plus indicates the underdog. The number after the plus or minus represents how favored or unfavored they are in their match. Right now a $100 bet on John Cena would win you $3,500 if he were to win the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match. However, you would need to place a $7,500 wager on Bray Wyatt to win $100.

WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match

Bray Wyatt -7500 vs. John Cena +3500 vs. AJ Styles +5000 vs. Baron Corbin +7500 vs. The Miz +10000 vs. Dean Ambrose +12500

Smackdown Tag Team Championship Tag Team Turmoil

American Alpha -5100 vs. The Usos +2500 vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno +6000 vs. The Ascension +6000 vs. Breezango +7000 vs. The Vaudevillains +9000

Randy Orton -6000 vs. Luke Harper +2000

Nikki Bella -420 vs. Natalya +300

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Naomi -6300 vs. Alexa Bliss +2100

Becky Lynch -4500 vs. Mickie James +1200

2-on-1 Handicap Match

Apollo Crews & Kalisto -2000 vs. Dolph Ziggler +1000