Spoilers: Finals Of WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament Revealed

As seen on this week’s episode of WWE 205 Live in Indianapolis, IN at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse on the WWE Network, Cedric Alexander defeated Roderick Strong in the semi-finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament.

Alexander will face the winner of Mustafa Ali vs. Drew Gulak, which takes place next Tuesday night, at WrestleMania 34.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Title at WrestleMania 34 is going to be Alexander vs. Ali. It should be noted that this has reportedly been the plan since the tournament was announced.

WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This event airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network. It’s the most successful and longest-running professional wrestling event in history. Both Raw and SmackDown rosters will be featured.