Spoilers: First Set Of WWE UK TV Taping Results

The following are spoilers from Saturday’s WWE UK TV tapings:

– Dark match: Roy Johnson defeated HC Dyer

– William Regal came out and thanked the fans. He said that we’ll be first to witness what they’re doing. He announced Mark Andrews vs. James Drake for later in the show. The winner will face whoever is champion at Sunday’s TV tapings.

– Mark Andrews defeated James Drake with the shooting star press for the win.

– Saxon Huxley & Akira Tozawa defeated Brian Kendrick & Tony Nese. Tozawa and Huxley won after Tozawa used a top rope senton splash.

– Pete Dunne defeated Sam Gradwell with a forearm and followed with the Bitter End for the win.

– TJP defeated Rich Swann with the kneebar for the win.

– Tyson T-Bone defeated Dan Moloney with a draping DDT off the top turnbuckle.

– Trent Seven defeated Wolfgang with a Burning Hammer.

– WWE United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate defeated Joseph Conners to retain his title. He hit a second rope fireman’s carry and the Tyler Driver ’97 for the win.

– It was announced that Dunne will face Seven at Sunday’s TV taping. The winner of the match will challenge Bate for the UK Title at NXT TakeOver: Chicago.