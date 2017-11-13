Spoilers For This Week’s WWE RAW and SmackDown Live – Survivor Series Implications

With Raw and SmackDown LIVE’s battle for brand supremacy at Survivor Series fast approaching, Roman Reigns returns to stand alongside his Shield brothers, who were robbed of the Raw Tag Team Championship thanks to The New Day this past Monday night.

According to F4WOnline.com, a match between The Shield and The New Day is set to take place at Survivor Series and there will be angles on both Raw and SmackDown LIVE. The New Day flew to the United States with the Raw crew to be at tonight’s Raw in Atlanta, Georgia rather than work the final show of the tour in Florence, Italy on Sunday with members of SmackDown LIVE.

According to PWInsider.com, there will be at least three members of the Raw roster at Tuesday’s SmackDown LIVE in Charlotte, North Carolina: Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose.