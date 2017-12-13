Spoilers For Tonight’s Edition Of WWE NXT

WWE taped tonight’s edition of NXT from Winter Park, FL at the Full Sail University. Here are the spoilers for tonight’s WWE NXT broadcast.

— Singles Match: Lars Sullivan defeats Roderick Strong

— Singles Match: Ember Moon defeats Peyton Royce. Billie and Peyton attack Ember after the match, Nikki Cross runs in from the crowd and makes the save then runs around the ring like a crazy person.

— Singles Match: Andrade Cien Almas defeats Fabian Aichner.

— Singles Match: Aleister Black defeats Adam Cole

— Tag Team Match: Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch defeated Authors of Pain