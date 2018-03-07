Spoilers For Tonight’s Edition Of WWE NXT

By
Andrew Ravens
-

WWE taped tonight’s edition of NXT on Friday, February 2, 2018, from Atlanta, GA at Center Stage. Here are the spoilers for tonight’s show:  

– Singles Match: Ricochet defeated Fabian Aichner.

– NXT General Manager William Regal comes out and announces that tonight we will be seeing the first three rounds of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

– The Authors of Pain defeated TM61 in a first round match of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

– Singles Match: Bianca Belair defeated a local enhancement talent.

Tommaso Ciampa walks out with his crutch is met with thunderous boos. He gets frustrated and throws the mic down twice. Ciampa poses on stage and soaks in the boos

– Singles Match: Aleister Black defeated Killian Dain

