Spoilers For Tonight’s Edition Of WWE NXT

WWE taped tonight’s edition of NXT on Friday, February 2, 2018, from Atlanta, GA at Center Stage. Here are the spoilers for tonight’s show:

– The Street Profits defeated Heavy Machinery in a first round match of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

– Singles Match: Dakota Kai defeated Lacey Evans. NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon runs out before Shayna Baszler can attack. Ember says Shayna started it, but she’s going to finish it at Takeover: New Orleans. They brawl. Ember hits the Eclipse to leave Shayna laying.



– Tag Team Match: SAnitY (Alexander Wolfe & Eric Young) defeated Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss in a first round Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic match. SAnitY advances to the semifinals



– Singles Match: WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne defeated Adam Cole via DQ to retain. Pete goes for Bitter End when the Undisputed Era attack for the DQ. Roderick Strong runs down for the save.