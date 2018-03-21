Spoilers For Tonight’s Edition Of WWE NXT

WWE taped tonight’s edition of NXT on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, from Winter Park, FL at the Full Sail University. Here are the spoilers for tonight’s show:

– Tommaso Ciampa walks out to the ring. The crowd doesn’t let him talk for a while. Ciampa finally says Gargano is gone and won’t be walking down that aisle again. Ciampa drops the mic, sits in the apron for a bit then leaves slowly while ripping up Gargano signs along the way. This leads to Johnny Gargano running out and attacking him. Security breaks it up and removes Johnny Gargano from the ringside area. Ciampa sits in the ring



– First Round Dusty Rhodes Classic Match: Roderick Strong & Pete Dunne defeats Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch



– Singles Match: Ember Moon defeats Aliyah. Shayna Baszler was out on commentary. She stares down Ember from the announce table after the match.



– Raul Mendoza was coming to the ring when Andrade Cien Almas attacks him from the back. Andrade cuts a promo on Aleister Black.



– Singles Match: Adam Cole defeats Kassius Ohno