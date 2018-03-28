Spoilers For Tonight’s Edition Of WWE NXT

WWE taped tonight’s edition of NXT on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, from Winter Park, FL at the Full Sail University. Here are the spoilers for tonight’s show:

– William Regal announces at NXT Takeover New Orleans they will introduce the North American Championship. EC3 walks out and says he’s going to bask in this moment and it’s very nice that Regal is going to create a North American title and give it to EC3 on his first day. Regal says he is happy EC3 is here as a competitor, but nobody is handed anything in NXT. At NXT Takeover it is EC3 vs 5 other competitors in a ladder match to crown the first-ever champion. Killian Dain, Lars Sullivan, Adam Cole, Velveteen Dream, and Ricochet all announced for the ladder match.



– Second Round Dusty Rhodes Classic Match: Authors of Pain defeat Street Profits



– Second Round Dusty Rhodes Classic Match: Pete Dunne & Roderick Strong defeat Sanity.



– Singles Match: Lars Sullivan defeats Jon Silver



– Dakota Kai walks out for a match. They cut to a video outside showing Andrade Almas beating up Aleister Black. They have made their way to ringside. Almas destroys Black with a chair and poses.



– Singles Match: Velveteen Dream defeats Trent Seven