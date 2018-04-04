Spoilers For Tonight’s Edition Of WWE NXT

WWE taped tonight’s edition of NXT on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, from Winter Park, FL at the Full Sail University. Here are the spoilers for tonight’s show:

– Singles Match: Lars Sullivan vs Killian Dain ends in a no contest as all of the competitors in the upcoming NXT North America Title Ladder Match runs down and brawls.



– Singles Match: Kairi Sane defeats Vanessa Bourne



– Finals Dusty Rhodes Classic Match: Authors of Pain vs Roderick Strong & Pete Dunne ended in a no contest when Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly attacked both teams. NXT GM William Regal walks out and books a Three-Way Match involving the teams. The winners of this match will be crowned the new NXT Tag Team Champions.