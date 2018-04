WWE held an NXT TV taping before NXT Takeover: New Orleans on Saturday night in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center. Here are the spoilers for tonight’s show:

– Singles Match: Kairi Sane defeated Lacey Evans. Sane got the win with the Insane Elbow



– Heavy Machinery vs. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli ended when Hanson and Rowe hit the ring and took them all out. The match ended in a no contest.