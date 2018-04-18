Spoilers For Tonight’s Edition Of WWE NXT

WWE taped tonight’s edition of NXT on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, from Winter Park, FL at the Full Sail University. Here are the spoilers for tonight’s show:

– Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae come out. He says it’s good to be home and that for too long he was defined by his relationship with Tommaso Ciampa, but after 37 minutes at Takeover, Gargano has his life back. Gargano says to Candice that the last few months have been tough on them and thanks her for standing by him and he loves her. They have unfinished business, tonight it’s Candice vs Zelina. Gargano says he will be the next challenger for the NXT Title.

– Singles Match: Ricochet defeats Fabian Aichner. Post-match, Ricochet says he is in NXT to kick things up a notch and make a name for himself.

– Tag Team Match: War Raiders defeat The Metro Brothers

– No DQ Match: Lars Sullivan defeats Killian Dain

– Singles Match: Candice LeRae defeats Zelena Vega