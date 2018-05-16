Spoilers For Tonight’s Edition Of WWE NXT

WWE taped tonight’s edition of NXT on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, from Winter Park, FL at the Full Sail University. Here are the spoilers for tonight’s show:

– Tommaso Ciampa comes out to Gargano’s theme. Ciampa say Gargano may have won the battle but Ciampa will always win the war. Gargano is at home watching the show in a neck brace. Candice Lerae comes out, she doesn’t recognize what Ciampa has become, doesn’t understand why he is obsessed with ruining their lives, the only thing that is broken is Ciampa. Ciampa is a monster and Candice will never forgive him, he will always know that Gargano is better. Gargano isn’t half the man that Ciampa is, Candice is more of a man than Gargano is. Candice slaps Ciampa



– Singles Match: Lacey Evans defeats Brandi Lauren. Post-match, Kairi Sane attacks Lacey as some retribution.

– Singles Match: Velveteen Dream vs. Ricochet. Lars Sullivan comes in and attacks both men. Match ends in no contest.

– Singles Match: Kona Reeves defeats Raul Mendoza

– Six-Man Tag Team Match: Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, & Pete Dunne defeated The Undisputed Era.