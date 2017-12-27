Spoilers For Tonight’s Edition Of WWE NXT

WWE taped tonight’s edition of NXT on Wednesday, November 29th, 2017, from Winter Park, FL at the Full Sail University. Here are the spoilers for tonight’s show:

— Tag Team Match: Street Profits defeat 2 unnamed opponents. Post-match, Street Profits said in 2017 they came, in 2018 they conquer, they call out a number of tag teams including AOP, Sanity, and Undisputed Era.

— NXT Women’s Title Match: Ember Moon © defeated Sonya Deville. Post-match, Kairi Sane is out with a new theme and points at Ember Moon. However, Shayna Baszler comes from behind and chokes out Kairi and stares down Ember Moon.

— #1 Contender Fatal 4-Way Match: Johnny Gargano defeated Aleister Black, Lars Sullivan, and Killian Dain to become the #1 contender for the NXT Title.