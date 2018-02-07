Spoilers For Tonight’s Edition Of WWE NXT

WWE taped tonight’s edition of NXT on Thursday, February 1, 2018, from Atlanta, GA at Center Stage. Here are the spoilers for tonight’s show:

– The Undisputed Era out for their title defense but SAnitY attacks during their entrance. After a pull apart brawl, NXT General Manager William Regal makes a six-man tag team match for later in the show.

– Tag Team Match: Heavy Machinery defeated Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss. After the match, Riddick walks away from Tino as he asks for help getting up

– Johnny Gargano walks out to the ring for a promo and noted that wanted to be standing here as champion, and that didn’t happen, and it sucks. He says getting the reaction he just got means he earned more than a title, and title or no title. He noted that he’ll never forget Takeover but he’ll also never forget a crutch shot to the back. He wants Tommaso Ciampa to come out but NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas interrupts. Zelina Vega says he didn’t earn anything and shouldn’t be out here, and Andrade shouldn’t be listening to Johnny whine. Zelina steps to him, and Candice LeRae comes out and attacks Zelina. Gargano wants another crack at the NXT Title. Zelina says he’s on, but if he loses, he leaves NXT forever. Gargano agreed to it.



– Singles Match: Bianca Belair defeated a local enhancement talent.

– Six-Man Tornado Tag Team Match: SAnitY (Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe) defeated The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish)