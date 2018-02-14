Spoilers For Tonight’s Edition Of WWE NXT

WWE taped tonight’s edition of NXT on Thursday, February 1, 2018, from Atlanta, GA at Center Stage. Here are the spoilers for tonight’s show:

– Tag Team Match: TM-61 defeated John Skyler & an unnamed competitor.



– UK Title Match: Pete Dunne defeated Roderick to retain the title.



– Aleister Black comes out for a promo about wanting the NXT Title. Killian Dain interrupts. Dain says the devil isn’t on his back, Killian is, and he won’t stop until he is NXT Champion and that if Aleister has a problem with that, his path will be stopped by chaos.



– NXT Women’s Title Match: Shayna Baszler defeated NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon via disqualification. The end of the match saw Shayna goes to put the arm in the ring steps, but Kairi Sane comes down for the save. Sane attacks Shayna for the DQ and runs her off, then helps Ember.