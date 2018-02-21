Spoilers For Tonight’s Edition Of WWE NXT

WWE taped tonight’s edition of NXT on Thursday, February 1, 2018, from Atlanta, GA at Center Stage. Here are the spoilers for tonight’s show:

– Singles Match: The Velveteen Dream defeated No Way Jose.



– Singles Match: Nikki Cross defeated Vanessa Borne.



– Tag Team Match: The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake) defeated two unnamed enhancement talents. After the match, they cut a promo saying they’ve been cast out and are what society has made them. They are bringing something nobody has seen.



– NXT Title Match: NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas (w/ Zelina Vega) defeated Johnny Gargano (w/ Candice LeRae) to retain. The end of the match saw Gargano lock in the GargaNo Escape, but Tommaso Ciampa comes out of the crowd and hits Johnny with his crutch. Andrade hits El Idolo and the ref recovers to count the pin



Johnny is met by NXT General Manager William Regal, who hugs him and raises his arm. Ciampa appears in the crowd across the way and laughs while waving goodbye. Gargano is “gone from NXT”.