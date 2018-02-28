Spoilers For Tonight’s Edition Of WWE NXT

WWE taped tonight’s edition of NXT on Friday, February 2, 2018, from Atlanta, GA at Center Stage. Here are the spoilers for tonight’s show:

– Singles Match: The Velveteen Dream defeated Tyler Bate.

– Singles Match: Shayna Baszler defeated Kairi Sane.

– NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega walked out to the ring. Zelina noted that Andrade the greatest NXT Champion in history. Zelina talked bad about Johnny Gargano and noted that she doesn’t feed off her man’s success, she creates it. Andrade says Johnny tried again and again but lost. Aleister Black’s music hits as Andrade is on stage, and Black hits the ring. Killian Dian’s music hits and he and Aleister square off. Killian hits a running crossbody and leaves him laying.