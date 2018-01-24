Spoilers For Tonight’s Edition Of WWE NXT

WWE taped tonight’s edition of NXT on Thursday, January 4th, 2018, from Atlanta, GA at Center Stage. Here are the spoilers for tonight’s show:

– There will be a sitdown segment with Shayna Baszler and NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon

– Singles Match: No Way Jose defeated Cezar Bononi



– Singles Match: Bianca Belair defeated indie veteran Luscious Latasha

– The Authors of Pain beat down two enhancement talents before the bell. The match never started



– Singles Match: Johnny Gargano defeated The Velveteen Dream.If Gargano lost, Dream would have received the NXT Title shot from Andrade “Cien” Almas at Takeover in Philadelphia.