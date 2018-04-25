Spoilers For Tonight’s Episode Of NXT

WWE taped tonight’s edition of NXT on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, from Winter Park, FL at the Full Sail University. Here are the spoilers for tonight’s show:

– Undisputed Era walked out with Roderick Strong announced as one of the Tag Team Champs with Kyle O’Reilly. Adam Cole said that the Undisputed Era is one step ahead of the curve, they are dripping in NXT Championship gold. Strong says Pete Dunne only cares about himself and that it’s always been Roddy vs The World but he doesn’t have to do it alone, he’s doing it with his brothers.

– North American Title Match: Adam Cole defeats Oney Lorcan. Post-match, Danny Burch runs in to make the save but is overwhelmed by Undisputed Era.

– Tag Team Match: Heavy Machinery defeated Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss when Tino walked out on Riddick, Heavy Machinery wins. Post-match, Heavy Machinery call out War Raiders.

– Singles Match: Kairi Sane defeats Shazza McKenzie. Post-match, Lacey Evans comes out, and apologizes to Kairi Sane. She said that says Kairi belongs in NXT then offers Kairi her hand, but then knocks Kairi out with the microphone.

– Tag Team Match: TM61 defeat Street Profits with a roll up and feet on the ropes.

– NXT Title Match: Aleister Black © vs Johnny Gargano never happens as Tommaso Ciampa attacks Gargano during his entrance and beats him up.